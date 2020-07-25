STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Powerstar Srinivasan turns hero for Murungakkai

Actor Srinivasan, known to the masses as Powerstar, is returning to play the lead role in Murungakkai, directed by debutant filmmaker RS Mani.

Published: 25th July 2020 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2020 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Srinivasan, known to the masses as Powerstar, is returning to play the lead role in Murungakkai, directed by debutant filmmaker RS Mani. The first look of the film was released yesterday featuring the actor on a bed. “We would like to call it a comedy, erotic, family drama as it’s a film that will appeal to people of all ages.

We live in a world where people are wasting the present in order to achieve a better tomorrow and many wait to settle down before getting married. Murungakkai is the story of a man who does the same, but by the time he gets married, he is old and faces consequences both in his family and society. How he handles this forms the story,” says director Mani. “We zeroed on Powerstar because we needed an artist who is a bit older but can still pull off humour.

He plays the role of a techie in the film. We’re aiming for a U/A certificate.” Shot in Chennai, Kodaikanal and Poombarai, 60 per cent of the filming has been completed.

The remaining portions, including two songs, are expected to be completed in half a month’s time post the relaxation of the lockdown. Also starring Mariumuthu, Tamilselvi, Elizabeth, Aadukalam Murugadoss, Chithra Lakshmanan, and Manobala, Murungakkai will have cinematography by Kumar Sridhar of Thorati fame.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RS Mani Srinivasan Powerstar
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp