STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani supports AR Rahman on issue over Hindi cinema opportunities

ARR Rahman had earlier claimed there is a gang in the Hindi film industry that is preventing him from getting work.

Published: 28th July 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar-winner AR Rahman

Oscar-winner AR Rahman (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A senior AIADMK Minister in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday backed Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on him being allegedly denied work in the Hindi cinema industry because of a "gang" there, asserting the musician was beyond boundaries.

It was a matter of "regret" that Rahman, "who has scaled Himalayan heights" by winning hearts across the world, could not get good films because some persons were spreading rumours about him in the Hindi cinema industry, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said in a tweet.

Rahman had earlier claimed there is a "gang" in the Hindi film industry that is preventing him from getting work.

ALSO READ: Rahman responds to Shekhar Kapur's comment 'Bollywood can't handle your talent'

His comments came amidst a raging insider versus outsider debate in Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise last month.

"Those acting against our Rahman, who has taken music which has no boundaries beyond borders and brought fame to India, are condemnable. I express my wholehearted support to him," he said in the Tamil tweet.

During an interview with Radio Mirchi earlier, the Oscar-winning music director was asked the reason for doing less Hindi films.

ALSO READ: There is a gang preventing good Hindi movies coming to me, says Oscar winner AR Rahman

Rahman, who has some of the biggest hits from films like Rangeela, Dil Se and Taal to his credit, had said there has been "misunderstanding" between him and filmmakers as some people have been spreading "false rumours" about him in the industry.

However, he had sought to put things behind, when he said "let's move on" on Sunday, after filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said Rahman's "problem" was he has won the Oscars, which "is the kiss of death in Bollywood."

"It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle," Kapur had said in Twitter.

To this, Rahman had replied that "lost money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Let's move on. We have greater things to do."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SP Velumani AR Rahman Bollywood
India Matters
Due to complete lockdown to control COVID-19 spread in Kerala, SM street in Kozhikode is completely empty. (Photo| Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
COVID-19 impact: Economic crisis looms large over Kerala, warns NDMA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: First mother-child vertical transmission case in Pune
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Sonitpur district of Assam on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh tests per day, but over-dependence on antigen tests leading to more missing cases
For representational purposes
Pet cat tests positive for Covid-19 in Britain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former President Abdul Kalam (File photo | Express)
Remembering 'People's President' Kalam: The man behind 'Technology Vision 2020'
COVID19: Indians, other immigrants fear loss of business in NYC's Jackson Heights
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp