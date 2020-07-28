Tamil Nadu Minister SP Velumani supports AR Rahman on issue over Hindi cinema opportunities

By PTI

CHENNAI: A senior AIADMK Minister in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday backed Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on him being allegedly denied work in the Hindi cinema industry because of a "gang" there, asserting the musician was beyond boundaries.

It was a matter of "regret" that Rahman, "who has scaled Himalayan heights" by winning hearts across the world, could not get good films because some persons were spreading rumours about him in the Hindi cinema industry, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani said in a tweet.

Rahman had earlier claimed there is a "gang" in the Hindi film industry that is preventing him from getting work.

His comments came amidst a raging insider versus outsider debate in Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise last month.

"Those acting against our Rahman, who has taken music which has no boundaries beyond borders and brought fame to India, are condemnable. I express my wholehearted support to him," he said in the Tamil tweet.

During an interview with Radio Mirchi earlier, the Oscar-winning music director was asked the reason for doing less Hindi films.

Rahman, who has some of the biggest hits from films like Rangeela, Dil Se and Taal to his credit, had said there has been "misunderstanding" between him and filmmakers as some people have been spreading "false rumours" about him in the industry.

However, he had sought to put things behind, when he said "let's move on" on Sunday, after filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said Rahman's "problem" was he has won the Oscars, which "is the kiss of death in Bollywood."

"It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle," Kapur had said in Twitter.

To this, Rahman had replied that "lost money comes back, fame comes back, but the wasted prime time of our lives will never come back. Peace! Let's move on. We have greater things to do."