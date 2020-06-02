'Oomai Vizhigal' director returns to filmmaking with 'Desiya Thalaivar'

Ashameera Aiyappan By

Express News Service

Director Aravinthraj, who is known for films like Oomai Vizhigal and Uzhavar Magan, is making a comeback to Tamil cinema.

The filmmaker will be helming a biopic based on the life of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, titled Desiya Thalaivar.

“It has been a cherished dream of mine to tell the story of Thevar. While several people know him, his journey isn’t wildly popular.

Also, he is a leader who contributed to national politics by working with Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. This would be a film that tells his journey as a leader, and will not be restricted to a state or a community,” says Aravinthraj. Produced by AM Choudary, JM Basheer will play the lead in this film.

Basheer is also an ardent follower of Muthuramalinga Thevar, and has undergone a fast to play the role. The film will be based on the Tamil book written by AR Perumal Thevar. Scripting is currently in progress and the makers say the film will be made on a grand scale.