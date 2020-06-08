By Online Desk

Amazon on Monday released the Official teaser of 'Penguin- A Mother's Story'. A Karthik Subbaraj production, starring Keerthy Suresh the film is set for an OTT worldwide release on June 19



The film reportedly sheds light on crimes against women and hence goes with the tagline 'behind all your stories, there is a mother's story'.



Actor Keerthy Suresh plays the role of a mother in what looks like an action-thriler with a social message. Keerthy recently shared the poster look of the film on her Twitter.



The film wil be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam directly on Amazon Prime keeping the current coronavirus restrictions in mind.



'Penguin- A Mother's Story' is written and directed by Eshavar Karthic and is produced by Stone Bench Films and Karthik Subbaraj.



'Penguin' is the second South Indian film which is releasing on an OTT platform after Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal released on Amazon Prime Video last month.



Watch teaser here:



(Inputs from ENS)