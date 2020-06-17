INTERVIEW | Actor Keerthy Suresh says fulfilling a director’s vision is her National Award

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

It has been two years since we saw Keerthy Suresh in a full-fledged role. If coronavirus pandemic hadn’t happened the actor would have had six theatrical releases (Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Penguin, Miss India, Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, Annaatthe) in three languages, which is phenomenal for any actor. But life had its own way. Penguin, her first release of the year, will be getting a direct Over The Top platform release this week on Amazon Prime. Though she confesses missing the applause of the audience in the theatre, the highly-optimistic Keerthy calls the OTT release a blessing.

“I value the whistles and applause of the audience as much as the positive word of mouth and reviews. But, considering the present scenario, I am fortunate to even have a release this year.” She points out that the my conversation with her was happening virtually over a video chatting portal opposed to the real conversation and says adapting to the technology is a part of survival. “Change is the only constant in life. As a fan, I made sure that I caught Amitabh-Ayushmann’s Gulabo Sitabo the moment it premiered. my friends and wellwishers have promised to do the same for Penguin. OTT is undeniably a great boon to cinema.”

The promos of Penguin seemed to have multiple similarities to Jyotika’s recent Ponmagal Vandhal (which also happened to be premiered in the same OTT). This story too features a mother’s struggle to redeem her abducted kid. But Keerthy quickly clarifies that her film is a thriller and not a social message film, “It would be a lie to deny the crimes against children in the society. Those have become so common that it is used as a vital theme in our films. But I assure you Penguin is neither a message film, nor a gory thriller. Even kids can watch the film comfortably with parental guidance.”



The film features Keerthy as a young mother for the first time and she calls the role, one of the closest to her heart. “Right after signing up Penguin I began talking to Amma about pregnancy and how pregnant women carry themselves. That basic homework helped me a lot on the sets. Except for Mahanati, where I was expected to perform exactly like Savitri amma, I never watch films to take reference for my role. I fear that it would take a toll on the novelty of my performance,” she says.

Keerthy heaps praise on Penguin’s director Eashvar Karthic and says he brought the best out of her. “The audience would be surprised to know that Eashvar is a debutant as the kind of output he has given

is top notch. Being a bank manager-turned-filmmaker, I guess he employed all his management skills during the shoot and completed the film within 35 days, without any compromise in quality.”Asked if she ever feels the pressure of being a National-Award winning actor, she immediately replies saying that she never lets that thought enter her head.

“I have to admit that my responsibility as an actor has increased immensely. I never feel pressurised by the recognition. If I work in every film aiming a National Award, it would only spoil my art. I believe giving life to a director’s vision during every shot and seeing them satisfied is my National Award.”

Handling superstardom in one of the most competitive industries is a tricky business. While the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, during the prime and successful phase of his career has left the entire Indian cinema shaken, I ask Keerthy if the pressure is real. “The passing away of Sushant has left me shocked and I feel terribly sorry for him. I have never been able to fathom the pressure stars undergo, as I haven’t felt lonely. Touch wood, I am in a happy space now, thanks to my friends and family, who act as my support system.” She adds that the unfortunate situations actors undergo force them into taking such extreme decisions like this. “I strongly feel reaching out for help and emotional support must be normalised and I believe all of us have someone to rely on. Holding on to hope during tough situations is the only key to survive through it. The ray of positivity within us can help us drive away the darkness.”

Keerthy is currently in Kerala with her family and she says the lockdown has been a blessing for her in a way as she hadn’t spent such quality time with her family for long. “I was in my high school the last time I got to spend so much time with my family. I am a person who hardly had the breathing space to

do the things I wanted when I wanted. I was running nonstop for long and this feels like a well-deserved break. I am brushing my violin skills, actively practicing yoga and experimenting with new dishes.”

The entertainment industry shutdown has changed a lot of norms in unimaginable ways. Her film Rang De is a romance set in aborad. But going by the present scenario it would take at least a few months for the shooting to resume there. “I guess nothing much can be done about the films which are half way through production. It is indeed a big question mark when films like Rang De, which demand a certain location and production value, can go back on floors. But I strongly believe all the new scripts will be penned keeping in mind the restrictions.”

She also goes on to address the other pressing issue of the industry: Salary of stars. “Considering how badly the industry has been affected, we don’t have any options now, but to take a voluntary pay cut. I have personally decided to take a 25-30% cut in my salary. I am on talks with a production house for a new project and this change will be reflected from this film.”