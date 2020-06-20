STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia's workout dilemma

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia | Instagram

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is in a state of confusion whether she should workout or not.

On Instagram Stories, she shared a video where she is seen making a confused face. She is seen dressed in a blue T-shirt with her hair pulled back.

On the video, she wrote: "To workout or to definitely workout?"

Tamannaah, who has made a name for herself in Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood films, recently faced flak on social media for her #AllLivesMatter post, with users calling her out for endorsing fairness creams in the past.

On the work front, she will next be seen "Bole Chudiyan", co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kabir Duhan Singh. The film is directed by Nawazuddin's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

She will also be seen in the Telugu films "Seetimaarr" and "That Is Mahalakshmi".

Tamannaah Bhatia
