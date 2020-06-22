How will the 'sound story' for home experience of watching

Avinash Ramachandran By

Express News Service

Famous American architect Louis Isadore Kahn said, “To hear a sound, is to see a space.” With all of us forced to separate from cinema theatres—and embrace OTT platforms—this topic of sound and what it means to a film becomes particularly relevant now. Ashim Mathur, Senior Regional Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby, shares that this is very much a focus area. “Among our many goals is to provide an immersive experience through televisions. There’s also focus on entertainment consumed on handheld electronic devices,” he says.

Synonymous with quality audio in our country, Dolby has made massive strides technologically and has fostered an environment where consumers are mindful of sound quality when making their choice of cinema venue. Atmos is seen as a big breakthrough. “Earlier there were constraints in mixing movies in channel-based audio. Filmmakers were not able to tell their stories the way they wanted to. Atmos, an object-oriented, 3D surround audio format as opposed to the channel-based audio system, was born as a result of all that feedback,” says Ashim.

With the growing stature of OTT platforms in the entertainment industry, the need to provide the highest quality of entertainment in our living spaces has now become paramount. “We work with sound engineers and other technical leaders in India to ensure there is a direct connection with the industry right from the content developing stage. On the distribution side, we have our technology present in set-top boxes and streaming platforms. Dolby audio is present even in handheld devices,” says Ashim.

As he talks about Dolby audio being present even in mobile phones, he acknowledges that the big hurdle is consumer awareness. “Though the technology is available across multiple brands and price ranges, I agree that awareness is important. We are working with retail partners to enhance this.” The organisation, he says, is constantly looking to innovate. “Dolby ATMOS was a result of such an innovation, and now, we also have Dolby Vision that uses 4K 6P modular laser projectors.” With present technological limitations, sometimes, the colours captured during shooting don’t always get projected, he shares.

“This is where Dolby Vision comes in. The 3D output through Dolby Vision is three times better than most existing 3D projections. It gives you the gamut of colours and provides an amazing brightness ratio. The technology adopts scene-by-scene optimisation to cater to each scene according to the devices the content is viewed in,” says Ashim. “We are working with all our partners — directors, sound designers, colorists — and equipping them with knowledge to use this technology optimally.” Technology is not waiting for theatres to reopen though, given that Dolby Vision has already made its debut in Indian markets through Netflix’s Yeh Ballet. It is also offered through other Netflix titles like Guilty and Betaal.

When people talk about the theatre experience not being replicated in their smartphones or smart TVs or their regular phones and TVs, sound is a big factor of comparison. How is a company like Dolby planning to bridge this gap? “At the core of Dolby’s operation is the content creator’s vision and of course, consumer satisfaction. Having said that, every segment, be it theatres, televisions or mobile phones, is an experience unto itself. You cannot compare. However, we are constantly looking to improve, and consumer feedback is a big factor,” signs off Ashim.