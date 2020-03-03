Home Entertainment Tamil

From VJ to village belle: Ramya plays it all

Ramya wanted to make sure she could pull off Lakshmi, the village girl, to perfection. She decided to read the novel on which Sanga Thalaivan is based.

Published: 03rd March 2020 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ramya worried if she could learn all the lines so fast. But Manimaaran had complete confidence in her.

Ramya worried if she could learn all the lines so fast. But Manimaaran had complete confidence in her.

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

In her first film as a female lead, Sanga Thalaivan, Ramya plays a village girl. One of the first scenes she shot had her milking a cow. Since director Manimaaran wanted it to look real, she decided to learn it.

“I learnt the process with a cow near my home in Mylapore. Later, I spent a few days feeding the cow used in the shoot and getting familiar. That way, the shoot went smoothly and was authentic.”

Ramya wanted to make sure she could pull off Lakshmi, the village girl, to perfection. She decided to read the novel on which Sanga Thalaivan is based.

“I was told Thariyudan was a long novel and it wasn’t necessary to read it. But I wanted to understand the ethos properly. The wider understanding I gained from this exercise improved my confidence and helped in my transformation.”

Being a Chennai-bred woman with a confident voice and body language, thanks to starting out as a TV host, her transformation to Lakshmi was no mean task.

“Lakshmi is totally different from me. To pull off this role, I learnt to first think and then behave like her. I cut down on talking loudly and chirpily, a result of years as an anchor. I changed the way I walked. Having seen many friends who were pregnant, I practised the body language. Later, when I signed up for Aadai and Master, all this experience came in handy, as I had now learnt how to get into character for a film.”

But years of experience as a TV anchor also helped her when she least expected it. “One day, mid-shoot, director Manimaaran suddenly sent me several pages of dialogues and announced that we would be shooting it as the next scene. The light was fading and he wanted to finish this scene that very day.”

Ramya worried if she could learn all the lines so fast. But Manimaaran had complete confidence in her.

“I actually did complete that entire scene in one take! I quickly read the lines and internalised the gist of what I had to say.”

Her fluency in Tamil meant that she could deliver the dialogue by adding her own words, circumventing the need to memorise everything. “At that moment, I realised that I was used to scanning several pages of info in a short time while hosting. Inputs would often be changed or added at the last minute. Unknown to me, I’d gained the ability to grasp things quickly and this came in handy.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramya Kollywood
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Will give away social media accounts for a day to inspiring women: PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo| PTI)
UN asks India to mediate between Israel and Palestine
CS Somesh Kumar and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan launch the Annapurna mobile canteen in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Sathya Keerthi, EPS)
Hot meals on wheels for elderly, disabled in Hyderabad
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session of the upcoming IPL 2020 at MAC Stadium in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Dhoni gets rousing reception at CSK's 1st training session

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bike-borne miscreants hurl crude bomb at car in Chennai's Anna Salai
Protestor participates in a demonstration against CAA, NRC and NPR at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.(Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi: At least 185 students protesting against CAA detained while going to Ramlila Maidan
Gallery
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
Profiling the naval battles between European forces and the 'Marakkar' chieftains of the Calicut Zamorins, Priyadarshan's latest is said to be the costliest movie made till date in Malayalam. Stars across Indian film industries including Suniel Shetty, Su
Mohanlal is 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham', but what about others in Priyardarshan's star-studded period drama? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp