Home Entertainment Tamil

Regina Cassandra turns archeologist for 'Soorpanagai'

The first-look poster of the film featuring Regina has been released, and it features the actor in a royal look akin to Jyothika’s Chandramukhi and Anushka Shetty’s Arundhathi.

Published: 04th March 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

The shooting of the film will be wrapped in a week.

The shooting of the film will be wrapped in a week.

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman
Express News Service

Director Caarthick Raju, known for his film Thirudan Police, will next be teaming up with actress Regina Cassandra for a bilingual, which is titled Soorpanagai in Tamil and Nene Na in Telugu.

The first-look poster of the film featuring Regina has been released, and it features the actor in a royal look akin to Jyothika’s Chandramukhi and Anushka Shetty’s Arundhathi.

In a chat with Cinema Express, Caarthick opens up about the film and its new poster. “Regina is playing an archaeologist in the film. As part of her work, she unearths something that triggers a series of events. The film is about the good and bad outcome of her actions.”

Talking about the title, Caarthick says, “In Ramayana, Ravan’s sister Soorpanagai is a tough woman but she also has another side to her, which is soft and that falls in love with Rama. Similarly, Regina’s character is also a strong and tough woman, who has a kinder side to her.”

Caarthick adds, “Soorpanagai will be thrilling and hilarious at the same time. Vennela Kishore has played an important character in the Telugu version, and Mansoor Ali Khan is reprising his role in Tamil.”

Jayaprakash and Akshara Gowda are also part of the film, which has music by Sam CS. The shooting of the film will be wrapped in a week, and the director is looking forward to releasing the film in Summer 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Caarthick Raju Thirudan Police Regina Cassandra Kollywood Soorpanagai
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp