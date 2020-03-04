Regina Cassandra turns archeologist for 'Soorpanagai'

Kirubhakar Purushothaman By

Express News Service

Director Caarthick Raju, known for his film Thirudan Police, will next be teaming up with actress Regina Cassandra for a bilingual, which is titled Soorpanagai in Tamil and Nene Na in Telugu.



The first-look poster of the film featuring Regina has been released, and it features the actor in a royal look akin to Jyothika’s Chandramukhi and Anushka Shetty’s Arundhathi.

In a chat with Cinema Express, Caarthick opens up about the film and its new poster. “Regina is playing an archaeologist in the film. As part of her work, she unearths something that triggers a series of events. The film is about the good and bad outcome of her actions.”

Talking about the title, Caarthick says, “In Ramayana, Ravan’s sister Soorpanagai is a tough woman but she also has another side to her, which is soft and that falls in love with Rama. Similarly, Regina’s character is also a strong and tough woman, who has a kinder side to her.”



Caarthick adds, “Soorpanagai will be thrilling and hilarious at the same time. Vennela Kishore has played an important character in the Telugu version, and Mansoor Ali Khan is reprising his role in Tamil.”



Jayaprakash and Akshara Gowda are also part of the film, which has music by Sam CS. The shooting of the film will be wrapped in a week, and the director is looking forward to releasing the film in Summer 2020.