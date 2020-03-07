Home Entertainment Tamil

No intention to join social media: Ajith Kumar to take legal action against fake news perpetrator

Actor Ajith Kumar is currently working with director H Vinoth in 'Valimai', produced by Boney Kapoor.

Published: 07th March 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar

Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Ajith Kumar will take legal action against perpetrators who forged his signature and published fake news about him. On March 6, a letter, duly 'signed by' the Ajith, declared that the Tamil superstar will re-join social media.

The news has irked Ajith and his legal counsels, Anand and Anand, have issued a statement on his behalf. The letter states: "Our client has issued a public notice in the past, and has on repeated occasions maintained that, he does not have any social media accounts, and that he does not have or support any official fan page on any stream of social media."

The letter also said: "Our client would like to state that necessary and appropriate legal action would be taken to the fullest extent possible against the perpetrator who issued the false notice and forged our clients signature."

Popularly known as 'Thala' among fans, Ajith Kumar maintain a low profile and doesn't even attend film events. His films in 2019 "Viswasam" and "Ner Konda Paaravai" were blockbusters. The actor is currently working on H. Vinoth's "Valimai", produced by Boney Kapoor.

Recently, Ajith was spotted with producer Boney Kapoor at Sridevi's Chennai residence in Mylapore, the video of which is doing the rounds on social media. He even obliged selfies-seeking fans outside the residence. Bollywood actress and Rajinikanth's "Kaala" heroine Huma Qureshi has been roped in as heroine of the venture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajith Kumar Social media Valimai Vinoth Thala Boney Kapoor
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp