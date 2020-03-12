STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Sethupathi pitches in with aid for paralysed co-actor

Logesh was paralysed after suffering a stroke and his family was in need of financial aid for his surgery. That was when Vijay Sethupathi decided to help.

Published: 12th March 2020 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 05:38 PM

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi paid a visit to actor Logesh who is currently paralysed after a stroke, and offered him monetary aid.

Logesh, a veejay and actor, had appeared in a small scene in Vijay Sethupathy's "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan". He was paralysed after suffering a stroke and his family was in need of financial aid for his surgery. That was when Vijay Sethupathi decided to help.

This is not the first time that the star has pitched in to help people. In 2017, Vijay Sethupathi donated Rs 50 lakh for education of the needy. He donated the money to 774 Anganvadis in the Ariyalur district and 11 schools for the deaf in Tamil Nadu. He decided to donate the amount in the memory of a late student from Ariyalur district named Anitha, who scored 1,176 out of 1,200 marks in her Class XII State Board examinations but ended her life because of insufficient scores in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

On the film front, Vijay Sethupathi will be making his Hindi film debut in the Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha" in December. The actor has reportedly been asked to lose 25 kilos for the role, and he is said to be playing an armyman. The role requires him to look fit.

A few weeks ago, Vijay Sethupathi wrapped up the shoot of his film, "Master", which stars Vijay in the lead. On the final day of shoot, a picture of Vijay Sethupathi kissing Vijay on the cheek went viral on social media.

Executive producer Jagadish shared the picture and wrote: "Been a wonderful few months and it comes to a closure -- 'Master' shoot wrapped up!! Heart full of thanks to Thalapathy @actorvijay na, Makkal selvan @VijaySethuOffl brother and @Dir_Lokesh. Waiting for the #Master celebrations."

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj "Master" features Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Gouri Kishan and others in important roles.

