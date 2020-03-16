STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Mysskin is a director’s actor, says assistant director RK Balachandar 

'Mysskin sir taught us that every story should have a nobility about it,' says Assistant Director RK Balachandar 

Published: 16th March 2020 10:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2020 10:14 AM   |  A+A-

RK Balachandar with director Mysskin.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

When did you realise cinema was your calling?

I’ve always thought that films are a good medium to start a discussion about issues in society. But I didn’t have the knowledge to make a film. I spent a lot of time going to the office of many directors. I went to Bala sir’s office too, but he was out of town shooting Avan Ivan. There’s always a crowd of prospective assistant directors outside his office and I would also stand with them.

After a few days, one of his AD’s, Kavin Antony, walked up to me, said there was of no use waiting for the director, and pointed out certain films and books to learn filmmaking. I told him that I didn’t have the money to buy them and he introduced me to his fellow ADs, who helped me with the books and films. After becoming a part of that group, I stopped standing outside offices and used that time to educate myself. I watched films like Seven Samurai about fifty times. 

What have you learned from your directors?

Mysskin sir taught us that every story should have a nobility about it. People like his films because the backstory of his villains have a purity to them. Right from Onaayum Aattukkuttiyum, Pisasu to Psycho, oru punidhathanam irrukum.

What’s the oddest or most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?

The song Unna Nenachu (Psycho) was recorded in a golf ground late at night in Coimbatore over the course of three days. After the second night, I asked a person from the art department if they had collected the guitar that Udhay’s character uses in the song. They said they had and we packed up for the day. The next night, 10 minutes before the shoot, when I asked him for the guitar, he pointed to the piano on the stage. It turned out he did not know the name of the instrument and thought it was called guitar! I panicked and went all over the place searching for the guitar. Minutes before the shoot, I found it in the office room. I made sure that the shoot was not interrupted and no one apart from fellow ADs knew about this fiasco.

What’s one area of filmmaking you had a tough time with, but are better at now?

Turning a written work into a script is tricky business. The Tamil novel Sulunthee, for example, made me cry and laugh at different moments, but I was not able to translate it into a script. I took the time to learn how a story should be read, absorbed, and translated into a film. 

What is your take on present-day cinema?

Tamil cinema used to concentrate more on relationship-based stories earlier. Nowadays, Malayalam cinema and other regional films do this better. Also, when we go to narrate a story, the producers themselves have a list of names, such as YouTube personalities, who they want as part of the film. Even if ours is a low-budget realistic film, they demand fight sequences and songs.

What’s one thing that you think you can bring to Tamil cinema?

Right now, story, screenplay, dialogues are all handled by the director in our industry. I think it will be healthier if a script is taken care of by a dedicated scriptwriter. Directors should concentrate more on the technical aspects, while a scriptwriting is a creative process. I don’t mean to say directors are not creative, but they already have a lot on their plate.

Who would be the dream cast for your debut project?

I’d go with Mysskin sir because he also firmly believes that the story is the hero. He is a director’s actor and whenever I come up with a story, he’s the one I’d want in the lead role. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mysskin Kollywood RK Balachandar 
India Matters
City Corporation worker spraying disinfectant to prevent the spreading of Coronavirus inside the collectorate premesis in Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Coronavirus: TN decides to forcibly hospitalise people to prevent outbreak
A medic stands outside an isolation ward. (Photo| PTI)
COVID-19: Over 25 doctors in Kerala under observation after colleague tests positive
BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe (Photo | EPS)
Lotus will soon bloom in MP: BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe
Reliance Communication chairman Anil Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank: Enforcement Directorate summons Anil Ambani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
File picture of Meenakshi Amman Temple. (EPS)
Coronavirus scare: Meenakshi Amman Temple undergoes sanitation as precautionary measure
Coronavirus Outbreak: Bangalore airport feels the pinch
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp