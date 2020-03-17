STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Discovery Plus to be launched with Rajinikanth special episode

The much-anticipated Into The Wild With Bear Grylls episode featuring Rajinikanth will be launched on Discovery Plus at 6 am on March 23 before the television premiere, which is at 8.00 pm.

Published: 17th March 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls episode featuring Rajinikanth

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls episode featuring Rajinikanth

By Express News Service

Discovery Channel is set to enter the OTT market with the streaming app Discovery Plus. Discovery Plus, being touted as India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, will offer over 40 genres in eight languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.

The much-anticipated Into The Wild With Bear Grylls episode featuring Rajinikanth will be launched on Discovery Plus at 6 am on March 23 before the television premiere, which is at 8.00 pm.

Discovery Plus will also stream exclusive videos including Behind The Scenes from the episode.

For the app, the content will be curated from brands such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Motortrend and VICE.

Talking about the app, Simon Robinson, President APAC & CFO International, Discovery, Inc., said, “Globally, we are observing healthy trends from direct-to-consumer businesses and Discovery Plus, with its India focused strategy, is a valued addition. The launch of Discovery Plus is a significant development for our business in India and reflects our commitment to this critical market.”

With an introductory offer of Rs 299 per annum, the app has been developed and curated specifically for India.

On the content, Issac John, Business Head - Digital (South Asia), Discovery, said, “Over the next 12 months, the lineup includes premium content across all our key genres such as Into the Wild with Rajnikanth, Expedition Unknown, Coronavirus: The Silent Killer, Food Factory, Mythbusters, Wild Karnataka and Project Runway among many others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Into The Wild With Bear Grylls Rajinikanth Discovery Plus
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp