Discovery Plus to be launched with Rajinikanth special episode

By Express News Service

Discovery Channel is set to enter the OTT market with the streaming app Discovery Plus. Discovery Plus, being touted as India’s first aggregated real-life entertainment streaming app, will offer over 40 genres in eight languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.



The much-anticipated Into The Wild With Bear Grylls episode featuring Rajinikanth will be launched on Discovery Plus at 6 am on March 23 before the television premiere, which is at 8.00 pm.



Discovery Plus will also stream exclusive videos including Behind The Scenes from the episode.



For the app, the content will be curated from brands such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, DIY Network, Motortrend and VICE.

Talking about the app, Simon Robinson, President APAC & CFO International, Discovery, Inc., said, “Globally, we are observing healthy trends from direct-to-consumer businesses and Discovery Plus, with its India focused strategy, is a valued addition. The launch of Discovery Plus is a significant development for our business in India and reflects our commitment to this critical market.”

With an introductory offer of Rs 299 per annum, the app has been developed and curated specifically for India.

On the content, Issac John, Business Head - Digital (South Asia), Discovery, said, “Over the next 12 months, the lineup includes premium content across all our key genres such as Into the Wild with Rajnikanth, Expedition Unknown, Coronavirus: The Silent Killer, Food Factory, Mythbusters, Wild Karnataka and Project Runway among many others.