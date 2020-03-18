STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajmal joins Nayanthara’s Netrikann

We had previously reported that Nayanthara is working on a film titled Netrikann, which will be directed by Aval-fame Milind Rau and produced by Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

“Netrikann revolves around two pivotal characters. While Nayanthara plays one of the roles, I play the other. It’s a film with a lot of twists and turns. With a very strong technical team, we’re certain that the film will come out very well,” says Ajmal who is shooting for the film in Chennai.

Netrikann, which went on floors in September last year, is believed to be a thriller. The film has music by Marina-fame Girishh, cinematography by Karthik Ganesh G, and editing by Lawrence Kishore.

