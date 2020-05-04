STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Standing out in the stand-up space: Chennai born comedian 'Baggy' talks about  'Kung Fu Bonda'

Baggy, whose Amazon Prime Video’s stand up special Kung Fu Bonda released last Friday, talks about
the evolution of the art form in India, and his brand of comedy.

Published: 04th May 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai born comedian Bhargav Ramakrishnan, better known as Baggy.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: One of the biggest reason for the success of the stand-up scene in India is the relatability an artiste brings to his content. This is quite the forte of Chennai born comedian Bhargav Ramakrishnan, better known as Baggy, whose special, Kung Fu Bonda, released in Amazon Prime Video last week.

“I got the idea for the show after I turned 30. This special connects with everyone because it’s something everyone has or will go through in life,” says Baggy, who has done 45 shows.

“My live show premiered in July 2017 and since then, I have taken it all over India and countries such as Singapore and Malaysia. When you do a special, you have anywhere between ten months to two years to showcase it,” says the comic, who adds that this is the best part.

“It is fun to be on tours, perform to a live audience and do shows day in and day out. This is why a lot of comics do what they do. I miss it during this lockdown. This show on Prime is content I performed in Chennai and I think it’s a great time to be released.”

Baggy doesn’t think repeated performances get monotonous for him. “Every show has a different set of audience. In live shows, I start off by conversing with the audience. Just talking with them is a lot of fun and the show starts when it starts. The show takes a new shape and form every time it’s performed. On the day this special was shot, the show in fact started 45 minutes late. I enjoy the unpredictability,” says Baggy. The special has him pairing a pancha kacham with a blazer and bowtie.

“I think it represents the content in a sense.” His jokes are South-centric, and Baggy explains, “They are drawn from my sensibilities. I would love to perform more in Tamil but I studied in English, so I think in that language.”

The comedian also says that he tweaks his shows when performing in other cities, especially when performing abroad.

“That’s a challenge because a joke has a context. When performing in India, I can make a joke about how our first pizza experience is a visit to Pizza Corner and so many people would connect with it. But when abroad, I have to introduce that world to the audience to sell the premise. Based on where I am performing, there will be a good 30-35 per cent difference in each show,” says

Baggy. Speaking about OTT platforms and the influx of stand-up specials, Baggy says, “Original content is doing wonders. We have a market of about a billion people who are consuming different content. If we add up the number of people who have seen my shows in the last 12 years, it will be nowhere close to the number of views I have for a video. These platforms give us access to so many people.”

Stand-up comedy in the last decade has become a vibrant space, with more and more entrants coming in every day. “When art of any form thrives, it is good.

If we have to draw a scale and differentiate shows into two piles -- good and bad -- consumption of live art should always be piled on the good side. More performers mean more audience for this space. Doing good work is the only way you can differentiate yourself.” Baggy does believe that not everyone would be on the same page as he is, when it comes to style of humour.

“My humour comes from what I have observed. I talk about sex in my show, but some might find it to be taboo. The point is, I have funny to say something about it. If you come to me and say you did not like it because you don’t like people talking about sex, then I would not be interested in that conversation. But if you come up to me and say that my take on that topic resulted in a bad joke, then I would relook it. I am yet to say something that ’s too controversial (laughs).”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amazon Prime Video Kung Fu Bonda Bhargav Ramakrishnan
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp