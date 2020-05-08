Talks on for Oh My Kadavule  Hindi remake

By Express News Service

Filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu has confirmed that the makers are planning to remake Tamil film Oh My Kadavule, starring Ashok Selvan, Rithika Singh, in Hindi.In a recent Insta live session, Marimuthu, who made his directorial debut with the film, has revealed that talks are on to remake the film in Hindi. Marimuthu will helm the remakes as well and an official announcement on the matter, including cast details, is likely to be made only after the lockdown ends.

He further added that work on the script of the Telugu remake is also simultaneously being carried out. The Telugu rights of Oh My Kadavule was bought by PVP Cinemas even before the theatrical release of the film. The director suggested that he was working on another Tamil script too.