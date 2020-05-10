STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Forget coming back to power: Rajinikanth warns Tamil Nadu government on reopening of liquor shops

The actor-turned-politician also asked the state government to work out alternate modes of revenue generation.

Published: 10th May 2020 12:47 PM

Rajinikanth

Actor Rajinikanth (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday warned the ruling AIADMK against reopening state-run liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu, saying if it was done, it should not harbour "dreams" of coming to power again, apparently in next year's Assembly elections.

In a tweet, he also asked the government to work out alternate modes of revenue generation. His remarks came a day after Tamil Nadu moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay against a Madras High Court order directing closure of liquor shops in the state.

The AIADMK cannot have "dreams of coming to power again if the government re-opens TASMAC shops at this juncture," the veteran said in the tweet. "Please #Look out for better ways of filling the coffers," he added.

The Tamil Nadu government had on Saturday moved the apex court challenging the High Court order for closure of TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) liquor outlets on grounds of violations of COVID-19 guidelines, arguing that it would lead to "grave losses" in revenue and a complete halt in commercial activities.

The Madras High Court had on Friday ordered closure of liquor outlets in the state, noting there were huge crowds and no social distancing was being maintained by tipplers. It, however, allowed doorstep delivery of booze through online mode.

The Tamil Nadu government, in its appeal on Saturday, termed the HC order a case of "judicial overreach" and said online sale and home delivery of alcohol were not possible in the entire state. Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, had eaarlier welcomed the High Court order directing closure of the TASMAC outlets.

