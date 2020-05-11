Nayanthara is 'mother of my future children', declares Vignesh Shivan

CHENNAI: Is southern superstar Nayanthara all set to start a family? Going by the hint that filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has dropped in a Mother's Day post, it would seem like it.
In an Instagram upload he posted on Sunday, on the occasion of Mother's Day, Shivan shared a photograph of Nayanthara holding a baby. He tagged the actress as "mother of my future children".
"Happy Mother's Day to the mother of the child in the hands of the mother of my future children... #Happymothersday #mothersday#happymothersday," Shivan wrote as the caption of the image.
According to reports, Nayanthara has been dating Shivan for a while. The two bonded on the sets of "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan".
This is not the first time Shivan has shared a picture of Nayanthara. He keeps sharing glimpses of himself along with the actress.
On the work front, Nayanthara will next be seen in "Netrikann", "Mookuthi Amman", "Annaatthe" and "Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal".
CHENNAI: Is southern superstar Nayanthara all set to start a family? Going by the hint that filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has dropped in a Mother's Day post, it would seem like it.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh breaches 2000 mark, tally at 2018
Travel guidelines eased in Rajasthan with intra, inter-district travel allowed without pass
Renowned para-athlete Deepa Malik to announce retirement today
Official sacked after new COVID-19 cases in China's Wuhan
COVID-19 lockdown: Domestic flights in Pakistan remain suspended till May 13
Google appoints ex-Microsoft executive for cloud business in India