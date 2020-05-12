STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ajai Prasath-starrer 'Tandoori Idly' to be a fun take on stereotypes

Rajathandhiram-fame Ajai Prasath and Avantika Misra play the lead in MX Player’s romantic comedy 'Tandoori Idly'.

A still from MX Player’s romantic comedy 'Tandoori Idly'.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Director AL Abanindran of Vellaiya Irukiravan Poi Solla Maatan fame, along with the film’s producer, Devanshu Arya, has jointly helmed MX Player’s latest Tamil entry, a web series titled Tandoori Idly.

Rajathandhiram-fame Ajai Prasath and Telugu actor Avantika Misra play the lead in this romantic comedy that’s out now. Incidentally, Avantika will soon be making her Tamil feature film debut alongside Arulnithi. 

Abanindran, who has also co-produced Tandoori Idly with Devanshu, says, “We’ve seen many stories about people from the South travelling North. To bring a twist to the story, Tandoori Idly is the story of a Delhi girl who comes down to Chennai for work, where she meets a guy from Madurai. Those coming from the North usually would come with the mindset of returning as soon as possible, but I’ve personally seen many of them falling in love with Tamil Nadu and staying back.”

He adds, “The series is about two characters who come from different walks of life. It’s about how the gap between them is bridged in this new age and how they deal with the issues between them. Instead of simply highlighting stereotypes, we’ve developed them as characters. Tandoori Idly will be a relatable breezy entertainer.”The series also stars Vikkals Vikram, Vinod Kumar, Whatsapp Mani, Suhasini Sanjeev, and Mirchi Saba.  

