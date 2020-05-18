Atharvaa misses 'backpacking solo'

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Atharvaa is missing travelling around the world all by himself.

Unfortunately, he can't really pack his bags and hit the road anytime soon due to the ongoing lockdown. But he can surely look back at his fond travel moments.

Sharing photos from his past travel diaries on social media, he wrote: "Good old days! #backpackingsolo"

Earlier this month, he turned a year older and tweeted: "Thank you for all the love and birthday wishes. Extremely grateful and humbled. It's been a rough couple of months for all us, but know that the best times are still ahead of us. Until then Stay safe and stay positive. Love you all! Atharvaa."

Atharvaa had made his acting debut in 2010 with "Baana Kaathadi", and impressed the audience with his performances in films like "100" and "Paradesi".