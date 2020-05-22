STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samantha shows off 'handsome' hubby Naga Chaitanya on social media

Samantha took to Instagram and she shared a smiling picture of Chaitanya, where he looks dapper in white chequered shirt and brown pants.

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Southern star Samantha Akkineni is known for her witty social media posts. On Friday, she revealed a bit of that trait while showing off her "handsome" husband, actor Naga Chaitanya, to the world.

"After sending mommy , aunties , sister , friends , very straight male friends it's now Instagram's turn .. 'See eee my husband looks so handsome no ( husband is somewhere digging a large pit to jump into right now )," she captioned the image.

The two were attending actor Rana Daggubati's roka ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj.

Samantha shared a photograph from the ceremony and wrote: "Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020 @ranadaggubati @miheeka ... here's to your happily ever after."

She also took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a photograph of herself dressed in a yellow suit.

On the image, she wrote: "When you get to dress up after 2 months."

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

