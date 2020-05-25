STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

We’re still expected to give a script with songs, fight and comedy: G Arunpandian

I didn’t know who to approach and spent days together walking into offices to drop off resumes. Then, Thegidi happened.

Published: 25th May 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

When did you realise cinema was your calling?
This is a question I’ve asked myself multiple times but still have no answer for. I never got inspired by anyone. I love watching films and that made me want to be part of the industry. I enrolled myself for Visual Communication. But for a year after that, it was a struggle to get into the industry. Without any connections, I didn’t know who to approach and spent days together walking into offices to drop off resumes. Then, Thegidi happened.

What have you learned from your directors?
Ramesh sir is extremely professional. I’ve seen crew members disrespect others twice their age, but nothing of that sorts happens in his sets. Technically, he knows what he wants and irrespective of the number of takes, he gets what he had in mind. Ajay Gnanamuthu’s confidence is contagious. Even if those around him share negative thoughts/feedback, he knows how to suppress it with his positivity. He’s very strong when it comes to the technical aspects. He even specifies the lens he wants for particular shots.

What’s the most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?
While shooting for a montage sequence for Thegidi, we needed someone to play a person who would ogle at Janani Iyer while following her in a bike. Suddenly, I was told to play that character and I was surprised because I was sweating profusely from doing my work. Considering a frame in a film would be there forever, I wished I had time to make myself presentable. But due to time constraints, all I could do was use a handkerchief to wipe my face. My friends later took a screenshot of the scene and passed it around in WhatsApp groups calling me the hero of Thegidi 2 (laughs).

What’s one area of filmmaking you had a tough time with, but are better at now?
I was able to study direction theoretically and working on sets gave me the practical knowledge. But this is an industry where directors also double as writers, and writing a screenplay was a challenge for me. There are various theories when it comes to the screenplay. For example, if I have to write about a doctor, say an Oncologist, I have to do a lot of research to get the nuances right. Getting a grasp of this took a long time for me. Producers also expect a script with songs, fight, and comedy, so that’s a challenge as well.

What is your take on present-day cinema?
Thanks to experimenting with various genres, we’re getting a variety of films. I wish for more genuineness though. We should get into the habit of crediting our inspirations, be it a film or a song. Vetrimaaran sir does that perfectly. He credited Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Amores perros because he was inspired by the dog fight in that film to create the rooster fight in Aadukalam. That said, our industry is transitioning to the next level when it comes to technical aspects.
 
What’s one thing that you think you can bring to Tamil cinema?
For an assistant director who wants to turn director, there’s no avenue to know which production house to approach. Most information comes to us through word-of-mouth. Many unions update their members about issues via SMS. They can use the same means to update us on producers who are ready to listen to a script.

Who would be the dream cast and/or crew for your debut project?
Dulquer Salmaan would be a perfect fit for my script. It’s a mystery thriller where the lead has to be a moody person, so someone who is known for having a charming personality can bring an interesting contrast.

G Arunpandian
Films worked on: Thegidi, Demonte Colony Directors worked with: Ramesh, Ajay Gnanamuthu
Main responsibilities: Editing, Art Department, Post-production

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G Arunpandian
Coronavirus
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at shops
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Afghan cyclist rides to remote village to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India takes to the skies again after 2 months, domestic flights resume
Maharashtra PWD Minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra ex-CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp