'Thalapathy' Vijay to star in Sasikumar's big-budget period drama?

By Online Desk

Tamil actor-director Sasikumar has revealed that he might soon join forces with superstar Vijay for a big-budget historical period drama.

It was in a recent social media interaction that the actor made the big revelation that he had discussed the plot for a period drama with "Thalapathy" Vijay and the actor was very impressed. However, the project failed to take off due to many reasons including financial uncertainties.

According to media reports Sasikumar, who debuted as a director with "Subramaniapuram", even had a conversation with "Baahubali" director SS Rajamouli before the project was shelved. It was also reported that actor Suriya was also impressed with the plot, but the "Easan" director wants Vijay on board for the project and remains optimistic of it happening in the near future.

Sasikumar also said that he won't feature in the film as he isn't the kind of actor who loves doing historical roles. Sasikumar is rumoured to play the titular role in the Tamil remake of recent Malayalam superhit "Ayyappanum Koshiyum."