STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

'Asset' Samantha shares her school report card

Samantha was a bright student and an 'asset' to her school, according to the performance card she shared on social media.

Published: 30th May 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Samantha Akkineni

Actress Samantha Akkineni (Photo | Samantha Akkineni Instagram)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Southern star Samantha Akkineni was a bright student and an "asset" to her school, according to the performance card she shared on social media.

Samantha took to Instagram Stories, where she shared her tenth grade half-yearly report card given by her school CSI St. Stephen's Matriculation School in Pallavaram, Chennai.

In the image she shared, Samantha scored 90 in English, 100 in mathematics, 95 in physics, 84 in botany and 91 in history among many other subjects which she scored above 85.

Actress Samantha Akkineni's report card (Photo | Samantha Akkineni Instagram)

Samantha got a total of 887 out of 1000 in the half-yearly scorecard.

On the remarks column, it was written: "She has done well. She is an asset to the school.

The actress then shared another scorecard from of her 11th grade, and in the remarks column her teachers seem to be impressed by her good scores.

Samantha captioned it: "Look what I found again."

Samantha has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as "Ye Maaya Chesave", "Neethaane En Ponvasantham", "Eega", "Mersal" and "Rangasthalam". She impressed all with her role in "Super Deluxe" last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Tamil news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samantha Samantha school report card Samantha report card
Coronavirus
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Malls set to open in Karnataka from June 1. Check their preparedness
Arrangements were being made in coordination with the government of Sri Lanka. (File Photo)
'Smart' gate coming up at Kannur airport to screen passengers for COVID-19
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Malls in Karnataka are likely to open from 1st June. A man places barricades at Forum Mall in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
As malls prepare to open in Karnataka on June 1, how ready are they?
A man with the liquor bottles he bought from a Bevco outlet at Gandhinagar in Kochi on Thursday | A Sanesh
Kerala tipplers disappointed as liquor app BevQ develops technical snags
Gallery
A demonstrator is detained by Atlanta Police after a demonstration turned violent on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
#JusticeforGeorgeFloyd: 10 pictures that show the many faces of anti-racist protests rocking Trump's United States
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp