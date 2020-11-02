STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil: A host of important topics

There’s something new about Bigg Boss Tamil this year and it’s not just the colourful set or the contestants.

Published: 02nd November 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Kamal Hassan

Actor Kamal Hassan (Photo | EPS)

By Sujatha Narayanan
Express News Service

There’s something new about Bigg Boss Tamil this year and it’s not just the colourful set or the contestants. What’s new is also the host, who, despite conducting the show for four successful seasons, appears to have cracked a new formula at making a whole new, closer connection with the average viewer of the programme. Kamal Haasan seems to have reinvented himself yet again.

The repartees are instant and the three-way connection he makes with the contestants, the live audience, and us, the viewers, are all distinctly compartmentalised. It’s as if he knows exactly which remark to utter to different cameras; all of them hit home.

The October 31 episode was trending under ‘politics’, another new angle to this reality game show which has a good run in other languages, yes, but not a host to match the punchlines or rational speech of Kamal Haasan. In this episode, he addressed the key issue of ‘widow rights’, and applauded Anitha Sampath for suggesting the same.

With Haasan turning 66, six days from now, there was a birthday video from his 56th birthday circulating, in which he spoke about a famous widow of India, Mrs Indira Gandhi, mentioning that widowhood should not be a limiting factor for any woman. This is a host who speaks on imbibing the good from the Mahabharata one week and eulogises the good from Periyar in the next.

In yesterday’s episode, he tells us of the pitfalls of succumbing to herd mentality (“verum aattumandhaiyaagavey irundhu vidaadheergal”), and goes on to enumerate why every individual has to use his rationale to decide aspects of his life, and consequently, his State. In an increasingly polarised country, such ‘middleground’ feels like an antidote almost.

Kamal Haasan says all this and more with a gentle smile and characteristic humour, in simple conversational Tamil and a body language that reminds you of that intelligent, charismatic relative/ friend whose visit you would look forward to, because he would always leave you with something more that what you already know.

I presume this birthday for Haasan will be a milestone in many ways as he is set to celebrate it on the Bigg Boss set next week. On TV, there’s no big crowd, not too many mics, and the stage is only as big as your screen, and yet, there’s a social experiment being conducted between Kamal Haasan and you. Do you get it?

SUJATHA NARAYANAN
@n_sujatha08
The writer is a former journalist who has worked in the film industry for several years and is passionate about movies, music and everything related to entertainment

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bigg Boss Tamil
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)
Now, you will have to dial a new number to refill your LPG cylinder anywhere in India
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Political plunge? Speculation rife as Gurumurthy meets Rajinikanth
Priyanca Radhakrishnan has created history by becoming the first-ever Kiwi – Indian minister in the Jacinda Ardern ministry. (Twitter Photo)
Kerala native Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes minister in New Zealand cabinet
For representational purpose.
No deadline extension for motor insurance policies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The footballing world never fails to enthrall its fans week in and week out. This week, stars across leagues broke their goal drought. From Ronaldo's return to the scoresheet after beating COVID to Hazard's first goal in over a year and Bale's scintillating late match-winner, we bring you the highlights. (Photos | AP, Twitter)
IN PICS | Bale strike for Spurs after 7 years, Hazard screamer in this week's top football goals
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp