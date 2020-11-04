Amala Paul sues ex-boyfriend over leaked 'marriage' pics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday permitted actress Amala Paul to move a civil defamation suit against her former boyfriend and singer Bhavninder Singh. The actress alleged that the singer had uploaded their private pictures on social media claiming that they had gotten married, and sought a restrain.

Justice N Sathishkumar allowed the application moved by the actress and granted leave to move the civil suit. According to the petitioner, she was in a relationship with the singer for a while before they got engaged informally in 2018. However, after the engagement, Singh started extracting money from Paul, leading to their break up.

Claiming that both of them were married, Singh uploaded several private pictures taken during the informal engagement on the popular social media platform, Instagram. The actress, raising a complaint to Instagram, had the pictures removed.

However, Singh continues to threaten her of uploading more such pictures and is demanding money for not doing so, submitted Paul’s counsel. The actress moved the Madras HC because Singh’s office is located in Chennai and he stays in Puducherry.