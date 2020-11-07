Shraddha Srinath’s Kaliyugam to be set in 2050

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Express News Service

Actor Shraddha Srinath, who previously starred in Nerkonda Paarvai, is set to play the lead in a Tamil horror- thriller titled Kaliyugam. The director of the film, Pramod Sundar, speaking to us about the post-apocalyptic film, says, “Kaliyugam’s story is set in 2050, and though it is a little early to speak about the catastrophe it deals with,

I can surely say that it’s something that has never been dealt with before in Indian cinema.” Pramod also adds that Shraddha was always his choice to play the lead in Kaliyugam, which was ideated about two years ago.

“Because of the pandemic, people can easily relate with this post-apocalyptic movie, and that’s one of the main reasons for doing it now,” he says. The film will be produced by KS Ramakrishna of Prime Cinemas, on behalf of RK International.

Ramcharan, who has previously worked as an assistant cameraman to PC Sreeram, will be the cinematographer of the film. While information about the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be revealed , Pramod confirms that the shooting for the film will start by January 2021.