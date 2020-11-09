STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

INTERVIEW | Tamil cinema is romanticising violence: Poongodi Kandhan

'I learnt the art of storytelling from Rajiv Menon sir. When he narrates a story, you will imagine it vividly.'

Published: 09th November 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Poongodi Kandhan with Amy Jackson at the sets of Gethu

Poongodi Kandhan with Amy Jackson at the sets of Gethu

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

When did you realise cinema was your calling?
Everyone asks me this but to be honest, cinema just happened. I studied Viscom and I was into digital marketing for half a year. I like designing a lot and would do logo and web designing projects. I had done short films for my college project and a friend of mine told me about this opportunity to assist director Priya (Kanda Naal Mudhal) on her series Uyirmei. I joined her team right before the series went on floors and that’s where I learnt the basics of everything.

What have you learned from your directors?
I learnt the art of storytelling from Rajiv Menon sir. When he narrates a story, you will imagine it vividly. Bakkiyaraj sir taught me how to scale a film; his debut film itself was a high budget one. I also learnt how to wrap up a shot within the promised time from him. Kiruthiga ma’am taught me how to make a film within a budget. Delhiprasad sir belongs to the 96, Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom team, so their style is unique. They have different perspectives and it’s fun to see them discussing a scene.

What’s the oddest or most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?
During the shoot of Gethu, I was standing near Udhayanidhi Stalin sir and we were far away from the camera and the director. The director called for action and Udhay sir started running towards the camera for the shot. Suddenly, I heard something that sounded like ‘cut’ and so, I shouted the same, making the unit come to a standstill. When I realised I made a mistake, I felt very embarrassed and even left the sets for a while (laughs). Then the team consoled me saying that such mistakes happen. The director and Udhay sir were cool enough to laugh it off.

What’s one area of filmmaking you had a tough time with, but are better at now?
Writing the characterisation for the lead character is something that cannot be learnt as easily as the rest of the work. Fieldwork can be learnt just by being at the sets and observing what’s happening around. But writing down a character arc for a pivotal character and how it transforms from the start to the end is an art of its own.

What is your take on present-day cinema?
There’s a dearth of male leads in the industry. We need more actors because that’s how debut directors can make their first film. Young filmmakers are coming up with some amazing scripts, but there are very few actors like Harish Kalyan who are in that space. I have heard often that many other industries have learnt a lot from Tamil cinema, but I feel that they’ve overtaken us and I think that’s because of our budgeting issues. We either constrain our budget and make below-par films or spend too much on one film. If instead of one `200 crore film, we make 10 films with that amount, I am sure all would be good watches.

What’s one change you wish to see in Tamil cinema?
Films on crimes lead to reallife crime and I wish we would reduce the number of films in that genre. Even if it’s a film that talks about the solution to an issue, I feel people are getting attracted only to the actual crime itself. In a way, this is ironic since most of the crimes shown in films are already based on real-life incidents. I feel our industry is romanticising violence unnecessarily.

Who would be the dream cast and/or crew for your debut project?
I really like Deepika Padukone’s acting and she has been choosing some really nice scripts. I wish to direct her soon.

Films worked on
Gethu, Remo, Sarvam Thaala Mayam, Kaali, Adithya Varma, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai, Tughlaq Durbar

Directors worked with
Thirukumaran, Bakkiyaraj Kannan, Rajiv Menon, Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, Gireesaaya, Rathindran Prasad, Delhiprasad Deenadayalan

Main responsibilities
Costumes, artiste coordination, story discussion

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poongodi Kandhan
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp