Madras HC orders removal of Tamil movie 'Irandam Kutthu' teaser from all platforms

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court ordered the removal of a teaser of a Tamil movie ‘Irandam Kutthu’ from all media platforms following allegations that it contained vulgar and obscene content.

A bench, comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and B Pugalendhi, passed the interim order on a PIL plea filed by one S Perumal against the release of the movie and also for the removal of its teaser from social media platforms.

When there is already an increase in crime against women and children, movies that lack ‘decency’ and ‘morality’ would only aggravate the same, the judges opined. However, they refused to ban the movie and said that it is the duty of the certification authorities.

The censor board has given ‘AA’ certification to the movie after 32 cuts, the judges said. The case was adjourned to December 3.