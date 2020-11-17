Sara turns lead for Quotation Gang

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that director Vivek, who will soon be making his debut with the Arun Vijay-starrer Boxer, will next be directing Priyamani in a multilingual gangster film, titled Quotation Gang. It’s now known that Sara, known for playing a child artist in films like Deiva Thirumagal and Sillu Karupatti, will be playing one of the leads in Quotation Gang.

“We wanted a teenager who can pull off a wacky, crazy girl who is out for revenge. When we approached Sara, I wasn’t sure if she would agree as we have seen her so far onscreen as a little girl who is the epitome of innocence and purity.

But when she heard the script, she loved it and wanted to be a part of the film,” says Vivek. “Her character demands her to be a ruthless killer out on the run and we believe that she has the potential to pull off the role. She will undergo workshops to get into the skin of the character.”

Quotation Gang will on floors from December and will be shot predominantly in Mumbai. The makers are planning to wrap up the shoot by January in two schedules. Also starring Vishno Warrier, the rest of the cast is expected to be announced soon.