Silk Smitha biopic titled 'Aval Appadithan' to be helmed by filmmaker KS Manikandan

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Late actor Silk Smitha’s story is set to be told in an upcoming biopic titled Aval Appadithan that will be helmed by Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya filmmaker KS Manikandan. The film will be produced by Chithra Lakshmanan’s Gayathri Films and Murali Cine Arts.

A bout how the film came about, KS Manikandan says, “I speak a lot about films with both Chithra Lakshmanan sir and Murali sir and one day, Chithra Lakshmanan sir called me to the office to discuss this film. I instantly agreed as there is so much to talk about Silk Smitha ma’am.

The film will cover her entire life — right from her childhood to her struggling days and her rise to stardom. We are planning to go on floors in November, by which time we will zero in on the cast and crew.” S ilk Smitha, who made heads turn with her role in 1979’s Vandichakkaram, went on to do more than 450 films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.