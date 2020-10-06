Tharun Gopi makes a comeback with Yaanai

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Director Tharun Gopi, who is known for films like Thimuru and Kaalai, is making a comeback with a family entertainer. The film, which will also be co-produced by the director, is titled Yaanai. “When a newly married bride enters the family of the groom, she has to become a daughter of that family, not the daughter-in-law. Similarly, a groom has to become a son for the bride’s family. Yaanai will be based on this concept and on real-life incidents that we’re familiar with,” says Tharun Gopi.

“What would happen if someone is careless with words and that leads to a tussle between two families forms the story. The film needs a strong female character and we will finalise the artiste soon. Antony, who played the lead in Merku Thodarchi Malai, has been roped in for the husband character and he is working on his physique for the film.”

Yaanai will go on floors towards the end of this month. The film will be shot in Pattukottai, Pudhukottai and Dindigul. The makers are planning on wrapping up the shoot in a single schedule.