STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Staging Paava Kadhaigal

The news that Netflix is making an anthology with famous filmmakers Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vignesh Shivan, and Vetri Maaran, started making waves around the end of 2018.

Published: 08th October 2020 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix is set to release its first Tamil language film, an anthology titled 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Netflix is set to release its first Tamil language film, an anthology titled 'Paava Kadhaigal' (Photo | Netflix)

By Express News Service

The news that Netflix is making an anthology with famous filmmakers Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vignesh Shivan, and Vetri Maaran, started making waves around the end of 2018. Nearly a year and half later, the media streaming giant recently unveiled the title of the project — Paava Kadhaigal — and disclosed that it will premiere soon.

Srishti Behl Arya, Director of Netflix’s International Original Film department, tells us the incubation time was essential to make the content accessible to an international audience. “We had to dub and subtitle the content in multiple languages, to make these regional subjects international. I don’t look at it as a delay.

Srishti Behl Arya

Good content needs to go through an organic process to reach its best form.” Sristhi promises that Netflix’s upcoming lineup is carefully curated and made keeping in mind the South Indian audience. “Our team has handpicked films for the regional audience and you can also expect us to come up with a lineup of exciting original content too.” Asked why they choose anthology as the format for their first Tamil Original, Srishti says, “It wasn’t a calculated move. We had to start somewhere.

It could have been a web series, feature film, web show or documentary. But we felt we can cater to a wider audience through an anthology and so, zeroed in on it.” She adds that they were lucky enough to get their first choice of directors to helm the anthology. “Apart from being amazing filmmakers, they bring in a great synergy. All four directors encouraged each other and brought the best out of each other.” She reveals that the initial idea was to make a compilation of love stories.

“We thought it was a good and safe place to start. Vetri and Vignesh suggested making something unconventional as they make the same love stories for the silverscreen too. At the end of the brainstorming sessions, we all came to the conclusion to make unconventional stories told with love at the core.” Netflix is marketing Paava Kadhaigal as stories on how “love, pride and honour influence complex relationships.” From this, it can be inferred that what’s in store might evoke polarising reactions. Srishti assures that the intention is not to insult or hurt anyone’s belief system.

“I ask the audience to consume the content rather than make assumptions about it. And just in case someone finds the content overwhelming, we will ensure that a clear statutory warning is in place.” Putham Puthu Kaalai, a similar anthology with five directors (including Gautham and Sudha, who are part of Paava Kadhaigal too) was announced a day before by Netflix’s competitor Amazon Prime. Srishti terms the competition a ‘very healthy’ one and calls this the golden age of entertainment. “This kind of competition is healthy; it keeps us on our feet and reminds us to give the best content to our consumers. We feel grateful in a way to our competitors for keeping the game tough.”

More from Entertainment Tamil.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paava Kadhaigal Srishti Behl Arya
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp