'Ponmagal Vandhal' director JJ Fredrick to direct 'Andhadhun' Tamil remake

By Online Desk

Ponmagal Vandhal director JJ Fredrick is reportedly set to direct the tamizh remake of dark comedy thriller 'Andhadhun'.

This will be his second venture in the Tamil film industry after his debut with the Jyothika-starrer 'Ponmagal Vandhal'.

The Tamizh remake will also mark actor Prashanth's comeback to Kollywood in the lead role.

Bankrolled by Thiagarajan's Star Movies, the film is also in talks with actor Aishwarya Rai for the role played by Tabu in the film, the producer, Thiagarajan, told IndiaToday.

If the actor gets on board, it will also see Aishwarya and Prashanth coming back together for a movie after decades of gap.

Just recently it was announced that Tamannaah Bhatia would be starring in the Telugu remake of the Sriram Raghavan hit, reprising the role of Tabu.

In the Telugu version, the "Baahubali" star will feature opposite Nithiin and Nabha Natesh, who are essaying the characters played by actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte.

"I've always been an ardent fan of Tabu's work and it's such an honour to reprise a role played by her. The original film has this psychological influence on people and succeeded in inducing a sense of curiosity.

What I personally loved about the original film was the brilliance of the script and the screenplay, it had no hero or no villain," Bhatia said in a statement.

Directed by Raghavan, "Andhadhun" was a big box office hit in 2018 and later won three National Film Awards -- best feature film in Hindi, best actor for Khurrana, and best screenplay.