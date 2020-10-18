Tamannaah thanks doctors, hospital staff after COVID recovery

By IANS

MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday expressed words of gratitude for the doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital where she underwent Covid treatment.

The actress, who has now recovered and is working to boost her stamina, tweeted her thanks along with photographs of her doctors, nurses and the hospital staff.

"Words cannot describe how grateful I am to the doctors, nurses, and the staff at @Continental_hyd. I was so sick, weak and scared but the you made sure that I was comfortable and treated in the best possible way. The kindness, sincere caring, and concern made everything better!" the actress captioned the image.

Earlier this week, Tamannaah had shared a workout video on her verified Instagram account.

"#BackToFitness - Day 1 It's time to take baby steps and get back my stamina. This is an extremely important step after recovering from coronavirus. Keep going but make sure you listen to your body,"