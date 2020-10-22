STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To Let actor Santhosh Nambirajan turns Director

Santhosh has also written, starred in, and produced the film, which has been shot entirely with an iPhone.

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman
Express News Service

Cinematographer Santhosh Nambirajan turned actor for his mentor Chezhiyan’s film To Let, which went on to win National Award. Now, the actor-cinematographer has donned the director’s hat for a film titled Akandan. Santhosh has also written, starred in, and produced the film, which has been shot entirely with an iPhone.

Speaking to us from Singapore where Akandan was filmed, Santhosh says, “It is the tale of a roadside eatery owner in Chennai and his wife. His dream is to make his wife the owner of a hotel, but she gets entangled in the murder of a Singapore citizen.

The hero then has to go all the way to that country to clear her of blame.” Asked why he chose to shoot the film entirely on mobile, Santhosh says it’s the future. “Smartphones have become mobile theatres as people have started consuming cotent predominantly on electronic devices.

In the future, these devices will also play a major role in filmmaking. I was inspired by Steven Soderbergh, who shot two good films — Unsane and High Flying Bird — entirely on mobile phones,” says Santhosh, who is hoping to release his film in theatres this December.

