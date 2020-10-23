Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to be delayed

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, is one of the much-anticipated films in Tamil to have a direct OTT release.

The film, reportedly inspired by the real-life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, was supposed to release on Amazon Prime on October 30. However, Suriya has now confirmed that the film’s release is getting postponed.

In a letter, he stated that the “wait for the film’s release will now be longer than anticipated.” The actor cited a few pending NOC approvals as the reason behind the delay. He said,

“A few new NOCs are pending for approval, and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else.” Along with the letter, the actor also shared a link to the sneak-peek of a song from the film titled, Aagasam by composer GV Prakash.