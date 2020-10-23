STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru to be delayed

The film, reportedly inspired by the real-life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, was supposed to release on Amazon Prime on October 30.

Published: 23rd October 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

soorarai Pottru

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, is one of the much-anticipated films in Tamil to have a direct OTT release.

The film, reportedly inspired by the real-life story of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, was supposed to release on Amazon Prime on October 30. However, Suriya has now confirmed that the film’s release is getting postponed.

In a letter, he stated that the “wait for the film’s release will now be longer than anticipated.” The actor cited a few pending NOC approvals as the reason behind the delay. He said,

“A few new NOCs are pending for approval, and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else.” Along with the letter, the actor also shared a link to the sneak-peek of a song from the film titled, Aagasam by composer GV Prakash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Soorarai Pottru Suriya
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp