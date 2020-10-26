Karthi Sivakumar unveils first look of Sulthan

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil star Karthi Sivakumar on Monday shared a glimpse of his look in the upcoming film Sulthan.

Karthi posted the first look from the film on Instagram. In the image, he is dressed in a shirt, jeans and holding a whip in his hand while people stand behind him.

"Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook," he captioned the image.

The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and it marks the Tamil debut of actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Details about the film are still under wraps.

Karthi is the younger brother of actor Suriya and the youngest son of actor Sivakumar. He made his acting debut in 2007 with "Paruthiveeran". He was then seen in films like "Aayirathil Oruvan", "Paiyaa", "Naan Mahaan Alla", "Siruthai", "Madras", "Oopiri" , "Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru", "Kadaikutty Singam", "Kaithi" and "Thambi".

Karthi will also be seen in "Ponniyin Selvan" directed by Mani Ratnam.