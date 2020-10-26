'Soorarai Pottru' trailer | Suriya shines bright as a commoner with 'sky-high' vision

By Online Desk

The trailer of Superstar Suriya's much-anticipated 'Soorarai Pottru', which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video, is finally out.

Essaying the role of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, Suriya shows us that 'sky is the limit' if one dares to dream.

Suriya is a man with a mission - to make air travel an affordable affair for all Indians, and 'Soorarai Pottru' aims to showcase that just right.

WATCH TRAILER:

The film, which was earlier set to hit the screens on April 9, decided to take the digital route and premiere on October 30 due to the coronavirus crisis but got delayed due to pending NOC approvals.

It is finally slated to release on November 12.

“A few new NOCs are pending for approval, and we understand the wait is inevitable as this adverse time is demanding more and more focus on the nation and its priorities, than anything else,” Suriya wrote in a letter and also shared a link to the sneak-peek of a song from the film titled, Aagasam by composer GV Prakash.

The film also stars veteran actress Urvashi and Bollywood actor Paresh Raval in prime roles.

'Soorarai Pottru' will be available for streaming to Prime members in India as well as in 200 countries and territories.

Oscar-winning film producer Guneet Monga had earlier shared that a Hindi version of the film was already in the pipeline.

The movie has been jointly produced by Suriya and Guneet, under their respective banners 2D Entertainment and Sikhya Entertainment.