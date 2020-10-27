STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check out Irfan Pathan's debut look as 'Aslan Yilmaz' from Vikram-starrer 'Cobra'

The filmmakers are expected to wrap up production by the end of this year. Besides Vikram and Irfan, the film also stars KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

CHENNAI: On Irfan Pathan’s 36th birthday, director Ajay Gnanamuthu unveiled the former Indian cricketer’s look from the upcoming Tamil movie 'Cobra'. Irfan's stylish all-black look have already won the hearts of netizens.

'Cobra', which stars Vikram in the lead role, marks Irfan’s acting debut. He is playing the role of French Interpol officer Aslan Yilmaz in the film.

“Wish you many more happy returns of the day dear @IrfanPathan sir. Super happy to have met and worked with such a warm and caring person like you.. Wishing you only the besttt in the year ahead (sic),” Gnanamuthu wrote on his Twitter account while sharing Irfan’s character poster.

According to sources, actor Vikram will be seen in more than 20 different looks in Cobra. The filmmakers had originally planned to release the movie during summer this year, but couldn't do so due to the pandemic. The film’s cast and crew who were shooting in Russia in March were forced to stop the shoot and fly back home, thanks to coronavirus.

The filmmakers are expected to wrap up production by the end of this year. Besides Vikram and Irfan, the film also stars KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Mrinalini, Kanika, Padmapriya and Babu Antony.

