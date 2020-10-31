Gautham Karthik, Badri Venkatesh team up for an action entertainer

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Director Badri Venkatesh of Baana Kathadi fame will next team up with Gautham Karthik for an action entertainer. The untitled film will be the second production of Positive Print Studios, whose first film is Badri’s yet-to-be-released Plan Panni Pannanum.

“The film will be a mass-actioner and will be based in Triplicane. The area is an amalgamation of many cultures,” says Badri.

“The film will be shot predominantly in Chennai, apart from a schedule in Gujarat and Kerala. We have completed the pre-production work and the film will go on floors in December. We are planning to wrap up the shoot by March 2021.”

About his lead actor, the director says, “I have been fond of Gautham Karthik as an actor ever since I saw him in Kadal. He plays the role of a guy named Veral. Ellar kannulayum veral eh vittu atiruvaan. What happens when he gets a taste of his own medicine and how he comes out of that scenario forms the story.” Badri adds that they have already confirmed the rest of the cast and crew.

“We will make an announcement about the team soon.”

Badri, who is awaiting the release of Rio Raj and Remya Nambeesan’s Plan Panni Pannanum, is also teaming up with Shruti Haasan for a newer version of the 1978 film, Aval Appadithan.

​That film is expected to go on floors post the Gautham Karthik project. Gautham, meanwhile, will next be seen in the Tamil remake of the Kannada hit film Mufti and Mani Ratnam’s OTT production, Navarasa.