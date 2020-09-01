Rs  5 crore earnings from Soorarai Pottru will be donate to Covid warriors: Suriya

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Suriya who had stated that Rs 5 crore from the earnings of his film Soorarai Pottru will be donated to people affected by the pandemic announced on Monday that half of the amount, Rs 2.5 crore, will be donated for educational needs of frontline workers during the pandemic, including graveyard workers, journalists, sanitisation workers, medical professionals, etc.

The actor had previously donated Rs 1.5 crore to various film bodies. In his latest statement, Suriya also stated that Rs 1 crore will be donated to those who do not fall under the organised bodies such as distributors, PROs.