Vijay TV fame comedy actor Vadivel Balaji dies

By Online Desk

Television star Balaji popularly known as 'Vadivel' Balaji passed away in Chennai's Rajiv Gandhi hospital due to health complications after suffering a cardiac attack.

Balaji reportedly suffered a cardiac attack two weeks ago and was facing severe health complications after that. He finally succumbed to his illness on Thursday.

Balaji rose to fame by mimicing comedy actor Vadivelu in several shows for Tamil television channel Vijay TV. He has also acted in few movies including the 2018 sleeper hit Kolamaavu Kokila starring Nayanthara

The star has been a regular performer in reality-TV shows for Vijay TV and was last seen in the show Mr and Mrs Chinnathirai.

The actor is survived by his wife and two children.

Several celebrities including movie stars like Aishwarya Rajesh, Prasanna, Shanthnu Bagyaraj, Robo Shankar have condoled the untimely death of the actor.