STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

'Master' director Lokesh Kanagaraj announces next project with Kamal Haasan

The veteran actor's 232nd movie might go on floors after he completes for Shankar's 'Indian 2'.

Published: 16th September 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj (L) and Kamal Haasan

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj (L) and Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS and Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil film icon Kamal Haasan on Wednesday had good news in store for fans. He announced his 232nd film, with Lokesh Kanagaraj as director and Anirudh Ravichander as composer. The untitled project is tentatively called "KamalHaasan232" for now. "Another journey begins," the veteran actor-filmmaker tweeted.

He also shared a poster that says: "Once upon a time there lived a ghost." It features the face of a man, made of guns.

Anirudh, too, shared his excitement on the social media platform and wrote: "Excited to be scoring for Ulaganayagan @ikamalhaasan sir in a @Dir_Lokesh directorial #KamalHaasan232." Fans were quick to express excitement. "Many many congratulations sir ! Looking forward," a user tweeted. "This would definitely be a great industry hit," wrote another fan.

Kamal Haasan's last release was "Vishwaroopam 2" in 2018, which released in Tamil and Hindi. The self-directed thriller had Kamal engage in some heavy duty action and drama. He also has "Indian 2" coming up. The film co-stars Rakulpreet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal, and is directed by Tamil hitmaker Shankar.

Lokesh Kanagaraj is known for the action thrillers "Maanagaram" and "Kaithi".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Lokesh Kanagaraj Kama Haasan 232 Anirudh Ravichander Kamal haasan next
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp