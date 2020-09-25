Nation mourns as legendary playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam passes away at 74

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Playback legend SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away, his son SP Charan announced on Friday. He was 74.

Speaking to reporters outside the MGM Healthcare Hospital here, Charan said doctors declared his father dead at 1.04 pm. He also thanked the singer's fans across the world for their prayers for his recovery.

Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Later, he was shifted to the ICU and put on ventilator and ECMO support after his condition deteriorated.

Venkat Prabhu, Tamil film director, was one of the first to share the news on social media.

Devastated over SPB's demise, his contemporaries from the world of entertainment expressed their grief. Sharing their memories, even personalities from the world of politics, sports and other fields remembered SPB fondly.

Remembering SPB as her singing partner, playback legend Lata Mangeshkar said, "A brilliant singer with the sweetest voice. SP Balasubrahmanyam's death has left me distraught. We have sung several songs together. May his soul rest in peace...May his family finds the strength to cope with this loss."

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan also shared a video on Twitter. "He will live on for generations to come," he said.

Calling SPB a 'household name', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "With the unfortunate demise of Shri SP Balasubrahmanyam, our cultural world is a lot poorer. A household name across India, his melodious voice and music enthralled audiences for decades. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to the microblogging site. "My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Mr S. P. Balasubrahmanyam. His songs touched millions of hearts in many languages. His voice will live on," Gandhi wrote.

"Completely heartbroken.. shattered. In tears.. Sir You cannot leave us like this. Why?? Just why?? #SPBalasubrahmaniam #RIP," said actress-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar said.

Telugu film actor, Mahesh Babu, also took to Twitter. "Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family," the actor said.

Expressing grief over the singing legend's death, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in a message said that Balu, as SPB is affectionately called by his fans, won fans all over the country with thousands of melodious songs. "It was unfortunate that despite best efforts put in by the doctors and other medical staff to protect Balu’s life, it did not work. The void created by his death could never be filled."

Indian cricketer, Ravichandran Ashwin also expressed his shock over SPB's death.