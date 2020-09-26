STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

An album for the ages

SP Balasubrahmanyam’s fans saw his video message on August 5 with a heavy heart.

Published: 26th September 2020 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

SP Balasubrahmanyam, SPB

SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s fans saw his video message on August 5 with a heavy heart. Even then, when the singer told them that he tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, nobody thought that 50 days later their precious singer would be gone forever. 

“I was asked to stay home, quarantine myself and take medication, But I don’t want to do it. My family is very concerned they won’t leave me alone. So admitted in hospital, I will be discharged in two days. I have good health,” Balasubrahmanyam had said in the message.

On August 13, however, he was moved to ICU. “He is on life support and his condition remains critical,” the bulletin issued on August 14 said. He was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support five days later. On August 21, the hospital said SPB’s health was stable and an expert team was keeping a close watch on his vital parameters. Subsequently, the authorities said the singer was awake and responsive.

On September 8, the hospital said his condition warranted an extended stay in the ICU. On Thursday, his fans went into shock when the health bulletin released by the hospital said the singer’s condition had deteriorated in the last 24 hours and he was extremely critical. On Friday, SP Charan announced his father’s demise.

“In a further setback, despite maximal life support measures, his condition deteriorated and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. We regret to inform you that he passed away on September 25 at 13.04 hours,” an MGM Healthcare Hospital bulletin said.

More from Entertainment Tamil.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SP Balasubrahmanyam
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp