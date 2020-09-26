An album for the ages

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s fans saw his video message on August 5 with a heavy heart. Even then, when the singer told them that he tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms, nobody thought that 50 days later their precious singer would be gone forever.

“I was asked to stay home, quarantine myself and take medication, But I don’t want to do it. My family is very concerned they won’t leave me alone. So admitted in hospital, I will be discharged in two days. I have good health,” Balasubrahmanyam had said in the message.

On August 13, however, he was moved to ICU. “He is on life support and his condition remains critical,” the bulletin issued on August 14 said. He was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support five days later. On August 21, the hospital said SPB’s health was stable and an expert team was keeping a close watch on his vital parameters. Subsequently, the authorities said the singer was awake and responsive.

On September 8, the hospital said his condition warranted an extended stay in the ICU. On Thursday, his fans went into shock when the health bulletin released by the hospital said the singer’s condition had deteriorated in the last 24 hours and he was extremely critical. On Friday, SP Charan announced his father’s demise.

“In a further setback, despite maximal life support measures, his condition deteriorated and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. We regret to inform you that he passed away on September 25 at 13.04 hours,” an MGM Healthcare Hospital bulletin said.