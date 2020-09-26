Lost one of our own today: Social media in all tears on SPB's demise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will not just pass as another celebrity death. People from all walks of life fell in love and overcame hurdles with his songs gracing the background. Many even considered him a family member. Heartbroken, people took to social media to express their grief.

The 74-year-old is a household name across States and inspired a generation of playback singers. Hashtags like #SPBalasubramaniam, #RIPLegend and #RIPSPB trended on Twitter for most part of the day with condolences pouring in.

A Twitter user Shamsundar said, “SPB lent his voice to 41,200 songs. If you listen to one song per day, you have to live 110+ years of healthy life to complete that album. That sums up this man’s greatness.”

Nivedhithaa Satish posted, “Unable to process this loss. Extremely heartbreaking. There’s no one like you, there’ll be none too. Thank you for the beautiful songs! Your soulful voice is unforgettable and will remain in the hearts of generations.”

A Twitter user Sushil Joshi called his creations magical. “I always feel completely lost in your songs. You will always be missed. You are a legend.” Another user Priyamudan Vasanth described his demise as a black day for Indian cinema.