STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honours at farmhouse near Chennai

From the crack of dawn, men and women trooped to the sprawling farmhouse of the veteran singer to pay their last respects despite restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic

Published: 26th September 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's body kept inside a freezer for public to pay homage. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's body was laid to rest with full police honours on Saturday at his farmhouse in Tiruvallur district.

After the singer's son S P Charan performed the funeral rites amid Vedic chants by priests, 24 Tamil Nadu police personnel gave a gun salute and later the body was lowered into a deep pit and buried.

Charan on Friday afternoon confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. Speaking to the media outside the MGM Healthcare Hospital, he said Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1.04 p.m. and thanked the hospital officials for the treatment and service.

The singer's body was then taken to his residence after embalming for public homage in the evening.

Since yesterday, mourners including celebrities, fans and members of the public lined up at the farmhouse in Tamaraipakkam near here on Saturday to pay homage to star singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB.

From the crack of dawn, men and women trooped to the sprawling farmhouse of the veteran singer to pay their last respects despite restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic and about 500 police personnel were deployed to regulate the unceasing crowd, several of whom were from distant locations.

ALSO READ: Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Tamil Nadu Minister Mafoi. Pandiarajan, Tiruvallur District Collector Mageswari Ravikumar, Police Superintendent Aravindan, film director and SPB's friend Bharathiraja, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, singer Mano and comedian Mayilsami were among the celebrities who turned up to pay their last respects.

Actors Vijay and Arjun paid their respects in person on Saturday and actor Kamal Hassan visited the hospital on Thursday night.

Tamaraipakkam is about 45 kilometers from here.

ALSO WATCH:

People turned up in large numbers and paid their respects as the calm looking SPB's face inside a freezer cabinet triggered their memories of the innumerable songs he had sung.

Elaborate arrangements, including placing barricades to regulate crowds and earmarking separate entrances for VIPs and the general public, were made by police and vehicles were allowed to park only in designated parking lots.

AIADMK leader and state fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin were among those who visited the singer's residence here on Friday to pay homage.

The singer died on Friday after an unsuccessful battle against COVID-19 for over a month.

(With agency inputs)

More from Entertainment Tamil.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
singer S P Balasubrahmanyam SPB death RIP SPB
India Matters
A New Idea of India: Individual Rights In A Civilizational State
Two young men propose A New Idea of India and it is arresting!
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustration)
Humble to a fault and hungry for real conversations, he was my Balu sir
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
Ek Duuje Ke Liye? Not quite: SPB's curious crossover career in Bollywood
Hemanth’s parents Murali Krishna and Laxmi Rani, along with his wife Avanti, and at the Osmania General Hospital mortuary on Friday | RVK Rao
Hyderabad honour killing: Facing threat, couple went into hiding soon after marriage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
All-round performance by Delhi Capitals guided them to 44 runs victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. (Photo | ANI)
IPL in PICS: Chennai Super Kings' poor run continues as Delhi Capitals seize 44 run-victory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp