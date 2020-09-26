Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honours at farmhouse near Chennai

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's body was laid to rest with full police honours on Saturday at his farmhouse in Tiruvallur district.

After the singer's son S P Charan performed the funeral rites amid Vedic chants by priests, 24 Tamil Nadu police personnel gave a gun salute and later the body was lowered into a deep pit and buried.

Charan on Friday afternoon confirmed the demise of the legendary singer. Speaking to the media outside the MGM Healthcare Hospital, he said Balasubrahmanyam passed away at 1.04 p.m. and thanked the hospital officials for the treatment and service.

The singer's body was then taken to his residence after embalming for public homage in the evening.

Since yesterday, mourners including celebrities, fans and members of the public lined up at the farmhouse in Tamaraipakkam near here on Saturday to pay homage to star singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB.

From the crack of dawn, men and women trooped to the sprawling farmhouse of the veteran singer to pay their last respects despite restrictions in view of the coronavirus pandemic and about 500 police personnel were deployed to regulate the unceasing crowd, several of whom were from distant locations.

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, Tamil Nadu Minister Mafoi. Pandiarajan, Tiruvallur District Collector Mageswari Ravikumar, Police Superintendent Aravindan, film director and SPB's friend Bharathiraja, music composer Devi Sri Prasad, singer Mano and comedian Mayilsami were among the celebrities who turned up to pay their last respects.

Actors Vijay and Arjun paid their respects in person on Saturday and actor Kamal Hassan visited the hospital on Thursday night.

Tamaraipakkam is about 45 kilometers from here.

People turned up in large numbers and paid their respects as the calm looking SPB's face inside a freezer cabinet triggered their memories of the innumerable songs he had sung.

Elaborate arrangements, including placing barricades to regulate crowds and earmarking separate entrances for VIPs and the general public, were made by police and vehicles were allowed to park only in designated parking lots.

AIADMK leader and state fisheries Minister D Jayakumar and DMK youth wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin were among those who visited the singer's residence here on Friday to pay homage.

The singer died on Friday after an unsuccessful battle against COVID-19 for over a month.

