'Marina' actor Thennarasu kills self after alleged dispute with wife

Published: 29th September 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2020 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

'Marina' actor Thennarasu

'Marina' actor Thennarasu (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Thennarasu, best known for his role in Sivakarthikeyan and Oviya starrer 'Marina', killed himself on Tuesday. The young actor was found hanging at his home in Chennai's Mylapore.

Thennarasu, allegedly, took the extreme step following a family dispute. The actor's death has left his fans in shock. 

According to reports, the young actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan, after a heated argument with his wife. The police have registered a case and are investigating on the basis of information provided by Thennarasu's neighbors.

Three years ago he married his girlfriend with whom he has a two-year-old child.

In the 2012 Sivakarthikeyan starrer, which was helmed by Pandiraj, Thennarasu played the role of his friend. The young actor was mostly seen playing a friend of the hero in the movies. Thennarasu also acted in a few other Tamil movies.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.) 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
