All fit and fine now, says R Madhavan after testing negative for COVID-19

R Madhavan on Sunday announced that he has finally tested negative for COVID-19 after quarantining at home for 14 days.

Published: 11th April 2021 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor R Madhavan

Kollywood actor R Madhavan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Kollywood actor R Madhavan on Sunday announced that he has finally tested negative for COVID-19 after quarantining at home for 14 days.

The 'Thambi' star had tested positive for COVID 19 on March 25 and since then, he was quarantined at home.

He took to his Instagram handle and announced his and his family members' recovery from the virus.

"Thank you all for the concern and prayers. All at home including Amma have tested Covid Negative again. Although we have crossed the infection stage we are all taking utmost care, precautions and following protocol even at home. Gods grace we are all fit and fine now," he wrote.

Madhavan was tested positive for coronavirus on March 25. The actor had shared the news on social media with a hilarious post mentioning his hit film '3 Idiots'.

Adding a light-hearted twist to the news, the actor who has worked with megastar Aamir Khan in '3 Idiots', used their characters' reference to announce his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Referring to the film, Madhavan had shared on Twitter, "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. But All is Well and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love. I am recuperating well."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhavan who was last seen in Tamil-language romantic drama 'Maara', is all geared up to be next seen in his much-awaited project 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', the trailer of which was dropped recently and was also presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

From immersive background music that complemented the pace of the trailer, to some intense performances, the trailer featured it all and is being widely appreciated by the movie buffs.

Starring Madhavan in the titular role, the film is based on the life of Nambi, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation who was caught in a spy scandal.

The film is mounted on a massive scale and apart from donning the hat of an actor and a director, Madhavan has also written and produced the project.

'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' will be simultaneously released in six languages, Hindi, English, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The film will be presented by Tricolour Films and Varghese Moolan Pictures. Tricolour Films has also produced the project.

